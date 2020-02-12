All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 2 2020 at 8:46 AM

31421 Triborough Drive

31421 Triborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31421 Triborough Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Bridgewater

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
playground
garage
3BR / 2BA / 2CG - Single Family Home in Bridgewater of Wesley Chapel. Open floorplan with great room and dining area, vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Enjoy the covered patio overlooking the huge pond, the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining year round! Bridgewater is the perfect neighborhood, surrounded by nature yet just minutes from every convenience. In this community you can enjoy the community park, soccer field, basketball court, multi-purpose court, playground, dog park, walking trails, the lake and ponds! Bridgewater is conveniently located just minutes from the Premium Outlets, Wiregrass, the Groves and other shopping and restaurants. Close to I-75, I-275 and other major highways. LAWN CARE included in the rent! For more information call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31421 Triborough Drive have any available units?
31421 Triborough Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 31421 Triborough Drive have?
Some of 31421 Triborough Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31421 Triborough Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31421 Triborough Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31421 Triborough Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 31421 Triborough Drive is pet friendly.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31421 Triborough Drive offers parking.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31421 Triborough Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive have a pool?
No, 31421 Triborough Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive have accessible units?
No, 31421 Triborough Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31421 Triborough Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31421 Triborough Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31421 Triborough Drive has units with air conditioning.

