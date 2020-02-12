31421 Triborough Drive

Amenities

3BR / 2BA / 2CG - Single Family Home in Bridgewater of Wesley Chapel. Open floorplan with great room and dining area, vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Master suite has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Enjoy the covered patio overlooking the huge pond, the perfect place for relaxing or entertaining year round! Bridgewater is the perfect neighborhood, surrounded by nature yet just minutes from every convenience. In this community you can enjoy the community park, soccer field, basketball court, multi-purpose court, playground, dog park, walking trails, the lake and ponds! Bridgewater is conveniently located just minutes from the Premium Outlets, Wiregrass, the Groves and other shopping and restaurants. Close to I-75, I-275 and other major highways. LAWN CARE included in the rent! For more information call Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124.