All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 30925 Burleigh Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
30925 Burleigh Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

30925 Burleigh Drive

30925 Burleigh Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30925 Burleigh Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have any available units?
30925 Burleigh Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 30925 Burleigh Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30925 Burleigh Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30925 Burleigh Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30925 Burleigh Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive offer parking?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have a pool?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have accessible units?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30925 Burleigh Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30925 Burleigh Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa