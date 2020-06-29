All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:39 AM

30901 MIDTOWN COURT

30901 Midtown Court · No Longer Available
Location

30901 Midtown Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Chapel Pines

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have any available units?
30901 MIDTOWN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have?
Some of 30901 MIDTOWN COURT's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30901 MIDTOWN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
30901 MIDTOWN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30901 MIDTOWN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT offers parking.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have a pool?
No, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have accessible units?
No, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 30901 MIDTOWN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 30901 MIDTOWN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

