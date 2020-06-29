30901 MIDTOWN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!