Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:05 AM

30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive

30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Popular FLOOR PLAN in Country Walk!! The Fairfax II offers SOARING ceilings, LARGE bedrooms, a second story LOFT, a downstairs DEN, oversized sliders and a COVERED LANAI. This is a THREE bedroom, TWO and a HALF bath single family home. The Master SUITE currently holds an ALASKAN KING sized bed!! And thatGÇÖs not all, this floor plan also features a large MASTER bathroom with DOUBLE sinks, step-in GARDEN tub, separate SHOWER, and an enormous walk-in CLOSET. Upgrades include a wrought iron FENCE, recent interior paint, GRANITE, and WOOD cabinetry. Best of all, this home features limited maintenance: lawn care, pressure washing, exterior maintenance and so much more conveniently located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Country Walk is a Master Planned Community With Pool/Clubhouse. HOA fees Includes Basic Cable. This home is priced to sell!

Listing Courtesy Of LAGOON REALTY INC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have any available units?
30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have?
Some of 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
