30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Popular FLOOR PLAN in Country Walk!! The Fairfax II offers SOARING ceilings, LARGE bedrooms, a second story LOFT, a downstairs DEN, oversized sliders and a COVERED LANAI. This is a THREE bedroom, TWO and a HALF bath single family home. The Master SUITE currently holds an ALASKAN KING sized bed!! And thatGÇÖs not all, this floor plan also features a large MASTER bathroom with DOUBLE sinks, step-in GARDEN tub, separate SHOWER, and an enormous walk-in CLOSET. Upgrades include a wrought iron FENCE, recent interior paint, GRANITE, and WOOD cabinetry. Best of all, this home features limited maintenance: lawn care, pressure washing, exterior maintenance and so much more conveniently located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Country Walk is a Master Planned Community With Pool/Clubhouse. HOA fees Includes Basic Cable. This home is priced to sell!



Listing Courtesy Of LAGOON REALTY INC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.