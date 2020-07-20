30849 Pumpkin Ridge Drive

Amenities
Popular FLOOR PLAN in Country Walk!! The Fairfax II offers SOARING ceilings, LARGE bedrooms, a second story LOFT, a downstairs DEN, oversized sliders and a COVERED LANAI. This is a THREE bedroom, TWO and a HALF bath single family home. The Master SUITE currently holds an ALASKAN KING sized bed!! And thatGÇÖs not all, this floor plan also features a large MASTER bathroom with DOUBLE sinks, step-in GARDEN tub, separate SHOWER, and an enormous walk-in CLOSET. Upgrades include a wrought iron FENCE, recent interior paint, GRANITE, and WOOD cabinetry. Best of all, this home features limited maintenance: lawn care, pressure washing, exterior maintenance and so much more conveniently located on quiet cul-de-sac street. Country Walk is a Master Planned Community With Pool/Clubhouse. HOA fees Includes Basic Cable. This home is priced to sell!
