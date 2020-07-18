30046 Granda Hills Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!



Come tour this two bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1184 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, ceramic tiles, screen lanai, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hookups. With access to outside parking. Minutes away from I-75. Pet friendly.



This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.



Home comes in as-is condition.

