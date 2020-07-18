All apartments in Wesley Chapel
30046 Granda Hills Court
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:37 PM

30046 Granda Hills Court

30046 Granda Hills Court · (813) 328-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30046 Granda Hills Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,283

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2029911

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this two bed, two and a half bath home today! This unit has 1184 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, ceramic tiles, screen lanai, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans and washer/dryer hookups. With access to outside parking. Minutes away from I-75. Pet friendly.

We will let you know when this home is available then you can take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Wood flooring,Community pool,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Lawn Care,Microwave
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have any available units?
30046 Granda Hills Court has a unit available for $1,283 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30046 Granda Hills Court have?
Some of 30046 Granda Hills Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30046 Granda Hills Court currently offering any rent specials?
30046 Granda Hills Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30046 Granda Hills Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 30046 Granda Hills Court is pet friendly.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court offer parking?
Yes, 30046 Granda Hills Court offers parking.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30046 Granda Hills Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have a pool?
Yes, 30046 Granda Hills Court has a pool.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have accessible units?
No, 30046 Granda Hills Court does not have accessible units.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30046 Granda Hills Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 30046 Granda Hills Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30046 Granda Hills Court has units with air conditioning.
