29930 PLAYA DEL REY LANE

Remodeled 2 BDR, 2.5 BATH end-unit townhouse in quiet Meadow Pointe neighborhood. Beautifully upgraded granite counters in kitchen and bathrooms, ceramic tile throughout the first floor and wood laminate throughout the second floor. Community Pool in townhouse subdivision and full access to Meadow Pointe II club house. Water, outside walls, roof, and landscape maintenance are all included in rent. All appliances are included. Close to Class A schools, Wiregrass Mall and brand new Florida Hospital. Call us to see this lovely home!