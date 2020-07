29611 BIRDS EYE DRIVE

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME on PRIVATE Nature CONSERVATION-Lot, Located within the Desirable MEADOW POINTE Community of Wesley Chapel in the sought-after A-RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT! The HOME BOASTS: 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL-BATHROOMS, FORMAL DINING-ROOM w/Beautiful Wainscoting, 2 CAR-GARAGE, Large LANAI & Huge BACKYARD w/Private NATURE VIEWS! The HOME FEATURES: HARDWOOD-FLOORS Throughout, TILED-FLOORS in all Wet-Areas, FRESHLY PAINTED & Ready For You To MOVE-IN! The Gourmet-Kitchen is a Chef's Delight with Expansive Counters, an Abundance of Cabinets & GAS-COOKING! This In-Demand Section of MEADOW POINTE offers AMENITIES such-as: POOL, PARKS, PLAYGROUNDS, Etc.! LOCATED on the Border of Wesley Chapel, Wiregrass & New Tampa + CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO: A-RATED SCHOOLS, NEW STATE-Of-The-ART FLORIDA WESLEY CHAPEL HOSPITAL, SHOPS at WIREGRASS, TAMPA PREMIUM OUTLETS, CENTER-ICE, I-75, I-275, RESTAURANTS, SPORTS COMPLEX, CULTURAL-CENTERS & So Much More!