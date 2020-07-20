All apartments in Wesley Chapel
2959 Birchcreek Dr

2959 Birchcreek Drive
Location

2959 Birchcreek Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit townhouse located in the gated community of Silver Leaf - part of Seven Oaks, just off Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Living and Dining room, nice kitchen with double door refrigerator, smooth top stove, microwave and dishwasher facing onto familyroom with sliders to covered patio. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a nice size master with walk-in closet and bathroom with large shower. Second bathroom and two more bedrooms upstairs. Patio is screened and faces onto a pond and conservation. Single car attached garage. Easy access to shops, schools, SR-56 and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have any available units?
2959 Birchcreek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have?
Some of 2959 Birchcreek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 Birchcreek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2959 Birchcreek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 Birchcreek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2959 Birchcreek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2959 Birchcreek Dr offers parking.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 Birchcreek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2959 Birchcreek Dr has a pool.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have accessible units?
No, 2959 Birchcreek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2959 Birchcreek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2959 Birchcreek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2959 Birchcreek Dr has units with air conditioning.
