2959 Birchcreek Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom end unit townhouse located in the gated community of Silver Leaf - part of Seven Oaks, just off Bruce B. Downs Blvd. Living and Dining room, nice kitchen with double door refrigerator, smooth top stove, microwave and dishwasher facing onto familyroom with sliders to covered patio. Half bath downstairs. Upstairs has a nice size master with walk-in closet and bathroom with large shower. Second bathroom and two more bedrooms upstairs. Patio is screened and faces onto a pond and conservation. Single car attached garage. Easy access to shops, schools, SR-56 and I-75.