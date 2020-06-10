All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:50 AM

2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE

2947 Willowleaf Lane · (813) 928-6306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2947 Willowleaf Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai. New flooring with ceramic tile first floor & laminate flooring on the 2nd floor, Corian kitchen counter-tops, 42” kitchen cabinets with crown molding. Water included in rental. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large shared open green lawn in the back of the home. The Seven Oaks Club features 3 resort style pools, water slide, gym, playgrounds, theater, aerobics, locker rooms, a cafe' and juice bar, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts, softball and soccer fields along with many more amenities for the family. This is definitely a Location, Location, Location situation as you are able to walk the New Florida Hospital and Wire Grass Mall for restaurants/shopping. Close to The Tampa Premium Outlets Mall. Easy access to I-75 along with I-275 to downtown Tampa and across to the gulf beaches. Highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have any available units?
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have?
Some of 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE does offer parking.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE has a pool.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have accessible units?
No, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity