2947 WILLOWLEAF LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bathroom, 1 car garage, 2 story townhome in the beautiful, gated Seven Oaks Subdivision. A light and bright end unit. Includes a covered and screened lanai. New flooring with ceramic tile first floor & laminate flooring on the 2nd floor, Corian kitchen counter-tops, 42” kitchen cabinets with crown molding. Water included in rental. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large shared open green lawn in the back of the home. The Seven Oaks Club features 3 resort style pools, water slide, gym, playgrounds, theater, aerobics, locker rooms, a cafe' and juice bar, basketball, volleyball, tennis courts, softball and soccer fields along with many more amenities for the family. This is definitely a Location, Location, Location situation as you are able to walk the New Florida Hospital and Wire Grass Mall for restaurants/shopping. Close to The Tampa Premium Outlets Mall. Easy access to I-75 along with I-275 to downtown Tampa and across to the gulf beaches. Highly rated schools.