Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
29245 Perilli Pl
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
29245 Perilli Pl
29245 Perilli Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
29245 Perilli Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perilli Place - Property Id: 110914
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110914
Property Id 110914
(RLNE4806850)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have any available units?
29245 Perilli Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 29245 Perilli Pl have?
Some of 29245 Perilli Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 29245 Perilli Pl currently offering any rent specials?
29245 Perilli Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29245 Perilli Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 29245 Perilli Pl is pet friendly.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl offer parking?
No, 29245 Perilli Pl does not offer parking.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29245 Perilli Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have a pool?
No, 29245 Perilli Pl does not have a pool.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have accessible units?
No, 29245 Perilli Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29245 Perilli Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 29245 Perilli Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 29245 Perilli Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
