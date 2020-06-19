28818 Hanging Moss Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool

Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bed , 3 bath, 2,487 sq ft home in Zephyrhills, FL! Amazing open floor plan. Spacious living room area with elegant dining room space. Lovely kitchen with granite counter tops with nice breakfast area. Amazing master suite features and walk-in shower and walk in closet. Huge secondary rooms. Backyard oasis includes covered patio and sparkling pool with water features. Schedule your showing today!



