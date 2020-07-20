All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 26 2020 at 9:40 AM

28806 Skyglade Place

28806 Skyglade Place · No Longer Available
Location

28806 Skyglade Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,662 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5858538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28806 Skyglade Place have any available units?
28806 Skyglade Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28806 Skyglade Place have?
Some of 28806 Skyglade Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28806 Skyglade Place currently offering any rent specials?
28806 Skyglade Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28806 Skyglade Place pet-friendly?
No, 28806 Skyglade Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place offer parking?
Yes, 28806 Skyglade Place offers parking.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28806 Skyglade Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place have a pool?
Yes, 28806 Skyglade Place has a pool.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place have accessible units?
No, 28806 Skyglade Place does not have accessible units.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28806 Skyglade Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 28806 Skyglade Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28806 Skyglade Place has units with air conditioning.
