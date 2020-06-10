All apartments in Wesley Chapel
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle

28546 Tranquil Lake Cir · (813) 694-9785
Location

28546 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2319 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Sophisticated 3BR/2.5BA Townhome at the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful Almost NEW, upscale, townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Tenant pays electricity, water & Internet. Woods view. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite countertop, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool with cabana, dog park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, and world class figure skate and hockey ice rank. ECO SMART energy efficient with radiant barriers that keep 2nd floor cooler.

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1535830?accessKey=5d58

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German Codero with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5051058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have any available units?
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have?
Some of 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
28546 Tranquil Lake Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle is pet friendly.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle does offer parking.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have a pool?
Yes, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle has a pool.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 28546 Tranquil Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
