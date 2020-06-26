All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27709 Kirkwood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27709 Kirkwood Cir
Last updated November 22 2019 at 1:27 PM

27709 Kirkwood Cir

27709 Kirkwood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

27709 Kirkwood Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit on move in and 1/2 in 2nd month. Seven Oaks Community. This property is Stunning and fully renovated and freshly painted! This splendid home sits on an oversized conservation lot offers, a private pool, 4 true bedrooms + a den, 3 baths & 3 car garage. Impressive 2-story foyer with combined formal living & dining room with volume ceiling & arched entryway. The expansive family room features plenty of space for entertaining & triple pocket sliders that opens to a saltwater pool & conservation views. The gourmet kitchen offers modern style cabinets, built-in oven, recessed lighting & ceramic tile flooring. The over-sized master retreat features double walk-in closets, garden tub, enormous walk-in shower, maple cabinets & double vanities. Three bedrooms plus a den are located upstairs & the fourth bedroom is located on the first floor perfect for a guest suite. Seven Oaks is an award winning master planned community in Wesley Chapel with resort like amenities. The world class amenities include a recreation center, cafes, a 30 seat theater, 3 swimming pools, water slide, splash pad, playground, tennis & volleyball courts, athletic fields, fitness center and miles of nature trails. Near I-75 & I-275 all major shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have any available units?
27709 Kirkwood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have?
Some of 27709 Kirkwood Cir's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27709 Kirkwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
27709 Kirkwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27709 Kirkwood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 27709 Kirkwood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 27709 Kirkwood Cir offers parking.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27709 Kirkwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 27709 Kirkwood Cir has a pool.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 27709 Kirkwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 27709 Kirkwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27709 Kirkwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 27709 Kirkwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa