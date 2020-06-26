27709 Kirkwood Cir

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit on move in and 1/2 in 2nd month. Seven Oaks Community. This property is Stunning and fully renovated and freshly painted! This splendid home sits on an oversized conservation lot offers, a private pool, 4 true bedrooms + a den, 3 baths & 3 car garage. Impressive 2-story foyer with combined formal living & dining room with volume ceiling & arched entryway. The expansive family room features plenty of space for entertaining & triple pocket sliders that opens to a saltwater pool & conservation views. The gourmet kitchen offers modern style cabinets, built-in oven, recessed lighting & ceramic tile flooring. The over-sized master retreat features double walk-in closets, garden tub, enormous walk-in shower, maple cabinets & double vanities. Three bedrooms plus a den are located upstairs & the fourth bedroom is located on the first floor perfect for a guest suite. Seven Oaks is an award winning master planned community in Wesley Chapel with resort like amenities. The world class amenities include a recreation center, cafes, a 30 seat theater, 3 swimming pools, water slide, splash pad, playground, tennis & volleyball courts, athletic fields, fitness center and miles of nature trails. Near I-75 & I-275 all major shopping.