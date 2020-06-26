27709 Kirkwood Cir

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 security deposit on move in and 1/2 in 2nd month. Seven Oaks Community. This property is Stunning and fully renovated and freshly painted! This splendid home sits on an oversized conservation lot offers, a private pool, 4 true bedrooms + a den, 3 baths & 3 car garage. Impressive 2-story foyer with combined formal living & dining room with volume ceiling & arched entryway. The expansive family room features plenty of space for entertaining & triple pocket sliders that opens to a saltwater pool & conservation views. The gourmet kitchen offers modern style cabinets, built-in oven, recessed lighting & ceramic tile flooring. The over-sized master retreat features double walk-in closets, garden tub, enormous walk-in shower, maple cabinets & double vanities. Three bedrooms plus a den are located upstairs & the fourth bedroom is located on the first floor perfect for a guest suite. Seven Oaks is an award winning master planned community in Wesley Chapel with resort like amenities. The world class amenities include a recreation center, cafes, a 30 seat theater, 3 swimming pools, water slide, splash pad, playground, tennis & volleyball courts, athletic fields, fitness center and miles of nature trails. Near I-75 & I-275 all major shopping.