27443 MISTFLOWER DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious executive villa in gated Seven Oaks community on a conservation lot with pond and forest views. Kitchen features 42” solid wood cabinets, granite counters, large chef's island, stainless steel appliances, spacious pantry and cozy eat-in space. A large great room flows from foyer to living spaces leading to triple sliding doors that flow to the private pool, Jacuzzi, and covered lanai. The expansive master suite has tray ceiling and views to the pool but no neighbors! Master bath has both a soaking tub and an ample shower, dual vanities, private toilet, and over-sized walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms are light and bright with one having access to the pool through French doors. The laundry room is complete with cabinets and a wet-sink. An attached over-sized 2-car garage allows for lots of storage and work areas. Community is gated. $25 club fee includes world-class amenities in the including a café, 5 tennis courts, children’s playground, Jr. Olympic pool, additional pool, and kids’ water park. There is a large gathering room, fitness center, aerobics room, movie room and more.