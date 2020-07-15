Rent Calculator
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:57 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE
27015 Juniper Bay Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
27015 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former model home. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1-Car Garage w/Beautiful Pond View in the gated community of Lakeside in Seven Oaks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have any available units?
27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel
.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27015 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
