Wesley Chapel, FL
27006 COOL STREAM LANE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:05 AM

27006 COOL STREAM LANE

27006 Cool Stream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27006 Cool Stream Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful 2 story townhome in the gated community of Lakeside at Seven Oaks. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage with a paver-lined driveway. The downstairs layout includes the great Room open to the kitchen, half bathroom, under-stair storage, screened lanai with a partial pond view. Kitchen features 42" Wood Cabinets, pantry, large breakfast bar. Head upstairs to find all bedrooms and 2 full baths and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Master Suite has walk-in closet and Master Bath features a spacious shower and Dual Sinks. Centrally located near the best shopping, dining, entertainment & medical facilities Wesley Chapel has to offer. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, pool with slide, splash park, Jr. Olympic size pool, cafe, tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball court, soccer field, nature trails, playgrounds, movie theater, gym & aerobics room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have any available units?
27006 COOL STREAM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have?
Some of 27006 COOL STREAM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27006 COOL STREAM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
27006 COOL STREAM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27006 COOL STREAM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE offers parking.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE has a pool.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have accessible units?
No, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27006 COOL STREAM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27006 COOL STREAM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
