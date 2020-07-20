27006 COOL STREAM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful 2 story townhome in the gated community of Lakeside at Seven Oaks. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1 car garage with a paver-lined driveway. The downstairs layout includes the great Room open to the kitchen, half bathroom, under-stair storage, screened lanai with a partial pond view. Kitchen features 42" Wood Cabinets, pantry, large breakfast bar. Head upstairs to find all bedrooms and 2 full baths and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. Master Suite has walk-in closet and Master Bath features a spacious shower and Dual Sinks. Centrally located near the best shopping, dining, entertainment & medical facilities Wesley Chapel has to offer. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, pool with slide, splash park, Jr. Olympic size pool, cafe, tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball court, soccer field, nature trails, playgrounds, movie theater, gym & aerobics room.