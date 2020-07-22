26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave range

Clean Clean Clean! End Unit, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and Covered Lanai with Water View in the gated community of Lakeside of Seven Oaks. Lawn, water and trash included! Sorry, no pets.