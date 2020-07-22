All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE
26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE

26954 Juniper Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26954 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean Clean Clean! End Unit, MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and Covered Lanai with Water View in the gated community of Lakeside of Seven Oaks. Lawn, water and trash included! Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have any available units?
26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26954 JUNIPER BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
