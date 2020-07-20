2119 SCHOLARTREE WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

BEAUTIFUL LARGE NEW HOME WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN PLUS ALL BATHROOMS! CERAMIC TILE IN DOWNSTAIRS EXCEPT FOR THE 5TH BEDROOM WHICH HAS CARPET & PERFECT FOR MOTHER-IN-LAW. FOYER OPENS TO A FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM PLUS STAIRS- THEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS HUGE GLASS DOORS TO VERY LARGE COVERED AND PAVED L SHAPED PATIO. LOOKS ONTO CONSERVATION EXTERIOR. THE EXTERIOR LAWN PLUS SPRINKLER SYSTEM IS MAINTAINED BY THE HOA AT NO CHARGE TO TENANT. THUS SAVING A MINIMUM $280 MONTHLY. KITCHEN IS VERY LARGE WITH BEAUTIFUL DARK WOOD CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER/DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL HAVE 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT AREA FOR ADDITIONAL SITTING/ENTERTAINING. THE MASTER BATH HAS BOTH TUB & SHOWER PLUS DUAL SINKS. THE COMMUNITY BOASTS A RATED SCHOOLS PLUS THE MOST FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE/PLAYGROUND/SWIMMING POOLS/TENNIS COURTS/ ETC YOU WILL FIND ANYWHERE. NO NEED TO JOIN ANYWHERE ELSE-- IT IS ALL IN YOUR GATED COMMUNITY. LONG TERM RENTAL IS POSSIBLE ALSO- YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO MOVE ONCE YOU ARE HERE! PETS ALLOWED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT- PLUS BREED GUIDELINES PER HOA RESTRICTIONS. CALL TO VIEW- YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!