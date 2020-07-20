2119 SCHOLARTREE WAY

BEAUTIFUL LARGE NEW HOME WITH GRANITE IN KITCHEN PLUS ALL BATHROOMS! CERAMIC TILE IN DOWNSTAIRS EXCEPT FOR THE 5TH BEDROOM WHICH HAS CARPET & PERFECT FOR MOTHER-IN-LAW. FOYER OPENS TO A FORMAL LIVING ROOM & DINING ROOM PLUS STAIRS- THEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM THAT HAS HUGE GLASS DOORS TO VERY LARGE COVERED AND PAVED L SHAPED PATIO. LOOKS ONTO CONSERVATION EXTERIOR. THE EXTERIOR LAWN PLUS SPRINKLER SYSTEM IS MAINTAINED BY THE HOA AT NO CHARGE TO TENANT. THUS SAVING A MINIMUM $280 MONTHLY. KITCHEN IS VERY LARGE WITH BEAUTIFUL DARK WOOD CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED PLUS WASHER/DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL HAVE 4 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT AREA FOR ADDITIONAL SITTING/ENTERTAINING. THE MASTER BATH HAS BOTH TUB & SHOWER PLUS DUAL SINKS. THE COMMUNITY BOASTS A RATED SCHOOLS PLUS THE MOST FABULOUS CLUBHOUSE/PLAYGROUND/SWIMMING POOLS/TENNIS COURTS/ ETC YOU WILL FIND ANYWHERE. NO NEED TO JOIN ANYWHERE ELSE-- IT IS ALL IN YOUR GATED COMMUNITY. LONG TERM RENTAL IS POSSIBLE ALSO- YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO MOVE ONCE YOU ARE HERE! PETS ALLOWED WITH NON-REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT- PLUS BREED GUIDELINES PER HOA RESTRICTIONS. CALL TO VIEW- YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
