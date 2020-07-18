All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1841 Tampa Bay Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1841 Tampa Bay Dr

1841 Tampa Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Tampa Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Williamsburg West

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Corner lot pool home. Three bedroom, two bathroom home with 1 car garage.Pool is screened in. Tile flooring throughout main living areas. Great location close to I-75, restaurants, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets and new hospitals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have any available units?
1841 Tampa Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have?
Some of 1841 Tampa Bay Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 Tampa Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1841 Tampa Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 Tampa Bay Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr offers parking.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr has a pool.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 Tampa Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1841 Tampa Bay Dr has units with air conditioning.
