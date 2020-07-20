1737 Walcott St

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Meadow Pointe home 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Home features foyer with designer arches with beautiful dark ceramic flooring, spacious living room ,formal dining area and family room. Fully appointed kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, wood cabinets with granite counter tops, farm house style sink. Master bedroom has walk in closet, garden tub and designer glass shower stall, spacious vanity area. Large screened lanai and fenced back yard. 2 car garage. Meadow Pointe Community amenities include, Pool, Tennis Court, Playgrounds, Fitness, Clubhouse. A rated schools and convenient to all: I75 and I275, USF, Wiregrass Mall, Premium Outlet Mall ,hospital, Outlet mall, Shopping Centers, Beaches, Airport, Downtown.