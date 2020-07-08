All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1507 Yardley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1507 Yardley Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

1507 Yardley Drive

1507 Yardley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1507 Yardley Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Dream Home in a Great Location
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,164 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit th

(RLNE5761145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Yardley Drive have any available units?
1507 Yardley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 1507 Yardley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Yardley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Yardley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive offer parking?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1507 Yardley Drive has a pool.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 Yardley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 Yardley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa