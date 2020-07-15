All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE

1345 Costa Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1345 Costa Mesa Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. MOVE IN ASAP! THE TWO BEDROOM, TWO AND A HALF BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE HAS PLENTY OF SPACE. GREAT AREA AND CONSERVATION VIEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have any available units?
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have?
Some of 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
