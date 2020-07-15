Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE
1345 Costa Mesa Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1345 Costa Mesa Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL. MOVE IN ASAP! THE TWO BEDROOM, TWO AND A HALF BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE HAS PLENTY OF SPACE. GREAT AREA AND CONSERVATION VIEW.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have any available units?
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wesley Chapel, FL
.
What amenities does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have?
Some of 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel
.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1345 COSTA MESA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Similar Pages
Wesley Chapel 1 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Wesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Dunedin, FL
Four Corners, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Valrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FL
Seminole, FL
Carrollwood, FL
Trinity, FL
East Lake, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Horizon West, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
Odessa, FL
Westchase, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Seven Oaks
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg