1318 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Beautiful Home for Rent, The Award Winning One-Story Boca Raton offers the customer preferred Open Concept design you have been searching for. Natural light pours into the home throughthe 8' decorative glass entry door. Stunning cabinets in the kitchen with sleek granite and tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances make this home a joy to cook & entertain. Retreat to your spacious Owner's Suite with large shower, his/her sinks, quartz counters and generous walk-in closet. The split floor plan design offers quiet privacy in all corners of the home with everyone on the same floor. Flexible living in the Large Bonus Room upstairs complete with a full bathroom to host friends and family. The Community of Union Park connects neighbors with activities throughout the neighborhood and frequent community centered activities means that no one is a stranger. At Union Park connecting with your neighbors is natural with the various parks, playgrounds, dog park, picnic areas & open green space, not to mention the Resort Style pool, fire pit & miles of walking/jogging paths surrounding the community. The Famous "Springtime Battle of the Blocks", a community wide competition for bragging rights of the Best Block is becoming a neighborhood favorite event. Connect to the outside world with ULTRAFi, our included high speed Internet service. Close to everyday necessities & convenience but far away from the headaches that congestion and traffic bring.