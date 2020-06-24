1317 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

Amenities
AMAZING home for RENT in Meadow Pointe I! Come see this stunning home that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with a nook that includes stainless steel appliances (gas), washer & dryer and a large living and dining area. The master bedroom is stunning and has a shower/tub with a walk-in closet! This home is conveniently located near great schools, interstates, shopping centers, dining restaurants, and entertainment. The community offers many amenities such as a community swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, and gym. Contact me today to schedule a viewing!