1317 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:33 AM

1317 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

1317 Maximilian Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Maximilian Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
AMAZING home for RENT in Meadow Pointe I! Come see this stunning home that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with a nook that includes stainless steel appliances (gas), washer & dryer and a large living and dining area. The master bedroom is stunning and has a shower/tub with a walk-in closet! This home is conveniently located near great schools, interstates, shopping centers, dining restaurants, and entertainment. The community offers many amenities such as a community swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, and gym. Contact me today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

