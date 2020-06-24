1317 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

AMAZING home for RENT in Meadow Pointe I! Come see this stunning home that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, spacious kitchen with a nook that includes stainless steel appliances (gas), washer & dryer and a large living and dining area. The master bedroom is stunning and has a shower/tub with a walk-in closet! This home is conveniently located near great schools, interstates, shopping centers, dining restaurants, and entertainment. The community offers many amenities such as a community swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, and gym. Contact me today to schedule a viewing!