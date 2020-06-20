1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool guest parking tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent. Two assigned parking, and plenty guest parking. The home resides in a quiet and beautiful community that includes plenty amenities such as resort style pool, basketball, tennis, volleyball, nature trail walk, splash pad, fitness center and much more. Great schools in Pasco County. Additional mo. pet fee $50 each (2 max).