All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

1135 Sleepy Oak Drive · (727) 372-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1135 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1581 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful spacious townhome with 2 master bedrooms - wall to wall closet. An office on the second floor. Open floor plan concept, large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Washer & Dryer included in rent. Two assigned parking, and plenty guest parking. The home resides in a quiet and beautiful community that includes plenty amenities such as resort style pool, basketball, tennis, volleyball, nature trail walk, splash pad, fitness center and much more. Great schools in Pasco County. Additional mo. pet fee $50 each (2 max).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
fee: 50
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1135 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity