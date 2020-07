Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room trash valet alarm system fire pit hot tub

Love where you live.



Home. It’s more than a place to rest your head at night – at least we think it should be. That’s why Waterstone at Wellington offers a wealth of amenities, spacious floor plans and a staff that always makes you feel welcome. Located in a sought-after Palm Beach County neighborhood, you’ll enjoy an abundance of local parks, A-rated schools and world famous equestrian destinations. Not to mention two championship golf courses, thirteen polo fields and (of course) some serious address envy.



With easy access to the Florida turnpike and Interstate 95, you can cruise up and down the coast, or stay local for shopping and entertainment at The Mall at Wellington Green, Art Cellar Wellington and The Wellington Amphitheater. Lake Victoria and Singer Island are also close by for an impromptu day trip.



Upgrade your day-to-day at the Waterstone at Wellington.