Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car wash area hot tub internet access

Style and comfort are more than a state of mind. At Solara at Wellington, we've upgraded the entire FL apartment community to give you more of the lifestyle you crave. From inside to out, you'll find 1, 2 and 3-bedroom West Palm Beach apartment homes designed to make your life better. Looking for great amenities? Solara at Wellington has more than its share, from a refreshing pool, Tennis/Soccer court to the brand new cyber cafe. Like modern styles? Here, you can choose a home with a beautifully renovated interior and great contemporary details. Located in Wellington, FL, Solara is just minutes from the best Wellington, Boynton Beach, Lake Worth and West Palm Beach has to offer. Be moments to Forest Hill Boulevard, Southern Boulevard, 441, 7, the Florida Turnpike, I-95, The Mall at Wellington Green, the International Polo Club and more. This is one community you don't want to miss. Please call for an appointment today.