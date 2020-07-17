All apartments in Wellington
1740 Shower Tree Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:59 PM

1740 Shower Tree Way

1740 Shower Tree Way · (561) 371-3871
Location

1740 Shower Tree Way, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home has a sleek new contemporary kitchen that overlooks the dining and living areas. The bedrooms are generously-sized - 2 king beds and 1 queen bed - with wood floors and lots of closet space. The master bath has an oversized shower and the 2nd bath has a shower/tub combination. Enjoy the covered patio with a salt-water pool by day, and relax by the wood-burning fireplace in the evening. The yard is large with over 1/3 of an acre and loaded with lush landscape, and it is fully fenced for maximum privacy in a peaceful cul-de-sac. The location is ideal with easy access to all equestrian venues, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this fantastic seasonal rental opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Shower Tree Way have any available units?
1740 Shower Tree Way has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Shower Tree Way have?
Some of 1740 Shower Tree Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Shower Tree Way currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Shower Tree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Shower Tree Way pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Shower Tree Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 1740 Shower Tree Way offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Shower Tree Way offers parking.
Does 1740 Shower Tree Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1740 Shower Tree Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Shower Tree Way have a pool?
Yes, 1740 Shower Tree Way has a pool.
Does 1740 Shower Tree Way have accessible units?
No, 1740 Shower Tree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Shower Tree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 Shower Tree Way has units with dishwashers.
