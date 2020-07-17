1740 Shower Tree Way

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath open concept home has a sleek new contemporary kitchen that overlooks the dining and living areas. The bedrooms are generously-sized - 2 king beds and 1 queen bed - with wood floors and lots of closet space. The master bath has an oversized shower and the 2nd bath has a shower/tub combination. Enjoy the covered patio with a salt-water pool by day, and relax by the wood-burning fireplace in the evening. The yard is large with over 1/3 of an acre and loaded with lush landscape, and it is fully fenced for maximum privacy in a peaceful cul-de-sac. The location is ideal with easy access to all equestrian venues, shopping and restaurants. Don't miss this fantastic seasonal rental opportunity!