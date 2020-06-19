1502 Wyndcliff Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Picturesque home featuring an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, generous bedrooms, and a screened patio in the beautiful and private backyard. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions.