Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

15000 Oatland House Court

15000 Oatland Court · (561) 676-0268
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15000 Oatland Court, Wellington, FL 33414
Paddock Park of Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3189 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
For the serious equestrian! 4 bedroom estate pool home in Paddock Park 2. Quiet, private culdesac location w/direct bridle path access and hack to show from here!! 8 stalls/groom room/210x90 GGT arena/6 grassy paddocks are available for season for additional $10,000/mth for all 8 stalls and groom room. Minimum 4 mth lease for season. Available after season at $10,000/mth. Approved pets ok.(No goats) Tenants pay electric/cable/fly spray system, manure removal. Lease 6 mths or less subject to 13% bed tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15000 Oatland House Court have any available units?
15000 Oatland House Court has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15000 Oatland House Court have?
Some of 15000 Oatland House Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15000 Oatland House Court currently offering any rent specials?
15000 Oatland House Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15000 Oatland House Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 15000 Oatland House Court is pet friendly.
Does 15000 Oatland House Court offer parking?
No, 15000 Oatland House Court does not offer parking.
Does 15000 Oatland House Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15000 Oatland House Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15000 Oatland House Court have a pool?
Yes, 15000 Oatland House Court has a pool.
Does 15000 Oatland House Court have accessible units?
No, 15000 Oatland House Court does not have accessible units.
Does 15000 Oatland House Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15000 Oatland House Court has units with dishwashers.
