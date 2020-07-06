15000 Oatland House Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

For the serious equestrian! 4 bedroom estate pool home in Paddock Park 2. Quiet, private culdesac location w/direct bridle path access and hack to show from here!! 8 stalls/groom room/210x90 GGT arena/6 grassy paddocks are available for season for additional $10,000/mth for all 8 stalls and groom room. Minimum 4 mth lease for season. Available after season at $10,000/mth. Approved pets ok.(No goats) Tenants pay electric/cable/fly spray system, manure removal. Lease 6 mths or less subject to 13% bed tax.