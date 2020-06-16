Perfect location in the heart of Wellington.Only minutes aways from WEF, Global, IPC, and Wanderers Club. This three bedroom plus den, and two and a half bathrooms is available for short term rental, call for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14838 Paddock Drive have any available units?