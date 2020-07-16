All apartments in Wellington
Location

14533 Equestrian Way, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$12,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 6326 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
THIS PRISTINE EQUESTRIAN FACILITY located in SADDLE TRAIL PARK OF WELLINGTON is a Professional Equestrian facility with direct access to the bridle path and is a true 7 min hack to WEF. Fabulous 13 stall center aisle barn with high ceilings, natural light and excellent air ventilation will be shared with owner. (8 stalls) available in main barn at $12,500 per stall. Also, secondary barn (4 stalls) at $9,500 per stall .Up to 12 stalls available featuring 12x12 matted stalls with individual watering, fly system and individual fans. Tenant has their own a/c tack room, 2 matted wash stalls, manure bin, storage area and 2-3 paddocks. Also, to be shared with owner a large feed room, separate laundry room , 230x180 NEW irrigated sand ring with excellent drainage, tractor with dragonfly groomer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14533 Equestrian Way have any available units?
14533 Equestrian Way has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
Is 14533 Equestrian Way currently offering any rent specials?
14533 Equestrian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14533 Equestrian Way pet-friendly?
No, 14533 Equestrian Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way offer parking?
Yes, 14533 Equestrian Way offers parking.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14533 Equestrian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way have a pool?
No, 14533 Equestrian Way does not have a pool.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way have accessible units?
No, 14533 Equestrian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14533 Equestrian Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14533 Equestrian Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14533 Equestrian Way has units with air conditioning.
