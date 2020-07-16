14533 Equestrian Way

Amenities

THIS PRISTINE EQUESTRIAN FACILITY located in SADDLE TRAIL PARK OF WELLINGTON is a Professional Equestrian facility with direct access to the bridle path and is a true 7 min hack to WEF. Fabulous 13 stall center aisle barn with high ceilings, natural light and excellent air ventilation will be shared with owner. (8 stalls) available in main barn at $12,500 per stall. Also, secondary barn (4 stalls) at $9,500 per stall .Up to 12 stalls available featuring 12x12 matted stalls with individual watering, fly system and individual fans. Tenant has their own a/c tack room, 2 matted wash stalls, manure bin, storage area and 2-3 paddocks. Also, to be shared with owner a large feed room, separate laundry room , 230x180 NEW irrigated sand ring with excellent drainage, tractor with dragonfly groomer