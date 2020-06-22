13515 Northumberland Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Beautiful 3 br 2 ba home located in the desirable Greenview Shores 1 neighborhood. This home has an open floor plan with a large kitchen that is great for entertaining. The home features beautiful wood floors throughout living areas and every bedroom, all impact windows and sliding doors, large closets, tropical landscaping, a fenced backyard and no HOA. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from rent ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.