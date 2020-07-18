13288 Emerald View Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **Huge 4 Bedroom 2 full bathroom home with central A.C and large living area. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Large master suite upstairs and one bedroom and full bath downstairs. Home is on quiet cul-de-sac with fenced in backyard. NOTE: Resident is responsible for installing their own washer & dryer. Move in dates are tentative and subject to change. Landlord requires future resident to take possession of the home within 12 days from make ready date! All our homes convey in Safe, Clean & Fully Functional conditions. Easy online application process & great customer support.