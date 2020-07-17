All apartments in Wellington
1237 Niantic Terrace

1237 Niantic Terrace · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1012426
Location

1237 Niantic Terrace, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,685

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Niantic Terrace have any available units?
1237 Niantic Terrace has a unit available for $2,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Niantic Terrace have?
Some of 1237 Niantic Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Niantic Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Niantic Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Niantic Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1237 Niantic Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1237 Niantic Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Niantic Terrace offers parking.
Does 1237 Niantic Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Niantic Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Niantic Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1237 Niantic Terrace has a pool.
Does 1237 Niantic Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1237 Niantic Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Niantic Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Niantic Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414

