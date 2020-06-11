All apartments in Wellington
Wellington, FL
12215 Brisbane Lane
12215 Brisbane Lane

12215 Brisbane Lane · No Longer Available
Wellington
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

12215 Brisbane Lane, Wellington, FL 33414

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Great Wellington location, walking distance to community center, shopping and dining. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms, 2019 A/C unit and screened covered patio. Yard is maintained by the HOA. Community has a pool and tennis court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 Brisbane Lane have any available units?
12215 Brisbane Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wellington, FL.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 12215 Brisbane Lane have?
Some of 12215 Brisbane Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 Brisbane Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12215 Brisbane Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 Brisbane Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12215 Brisbane Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 12215 Brisbane Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12215 Brisbane Lane does offer parking.
Does 12215 Brisbane Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12215 Brisbane Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 Brisbane Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12215 Brisbane Lane has a pool.
Does 12215 Brisbane Lane have accessible units?
No, 12215 Brisbane Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 Brisbane Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12215 Brisbane Lane has units with dishwashers.
