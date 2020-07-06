10729 Hidden Bend Way

Amenities
Beautiful, pristine 3-bedroom home in Wellingtons Edge. Hard surface flooring throughout ceramic tile in living areas, laminate in bedrooms. Granite counter tops with snack bar in kitchen. Breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room, dining room. Newer appliances including AC system. Covered and screened patio. Fenced backyard great for pets.Community amenities include a spacious clubhouse, with a fitness center, pool, tennis, and much more. Property has water pump which can save $50/month on water bill. HOA requires minimum credit score 650.