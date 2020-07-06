All apartments in Wellington
10729 Hidden Bend Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:20 PM

10729 Hidden Bend Way

10729 Hidden Bend Way · (727) 475-0109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10729 Hidden Bend Way, Wellington, FL 33414

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1770 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, pristine 3-bedroom home in Wellingtons Edge. Hard surface flooring throughout ceramic tile in living areas, laminate in bedrooms. Granite counter tops with snack bar in kitchen. Breakfast nook. Family room, formal living room, dining room. Newer appliances including AC system. Covered and screened patio. Fenced backyard great for pets.Community amenities include a spacious clubhouse, with a fitness center, pool, tennis, and much more. Property has water pump which can save $50/month on water bill. HOA requires minimum credit score 650.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have any available units?
10729 Hidden Bend Way has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have?
Some of 10729 Hidden Bend Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10729 Hidden Bend Way currently offering any rent specials?
10729 Hidden Bend Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10729 Hidden Bend Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10729 Hidden Bend Way is pet friendly.
Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way offer parking?
No, 10729 Hidden Bend Way does not offer parking.
Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10729 Hidden Bend Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have a pool?
Yes, 10729 Hidden Bend Way has a pool.
Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have accessible units?
No, 10729 Hidden Bend Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10729 Hidden Bend Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10729 Hidden Bend Way has units with dishwashers.
