Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:13 AM

2711 CITRON DRIVE

2711 Citron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Citron Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and updated appliances.
Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have any available units?
2711 CITRON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have?
Some of 2711 CITRON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 CITRON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2711 CITRON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 CITRON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2711 CITRON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2711 CITRON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 CITRON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2711 CITRON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2711 CITRON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 CITRON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 CITRON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 CITRON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

