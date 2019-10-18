2711 CITRON DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious, shaded lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a screened-in patio area for your morning coffee, and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features laminate flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with granite countertops, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and updated appliances.

Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.