Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE

225 Cottesmore Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

225 Cottesmore Circle West, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio area for cooking out. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural and recessed lighting for an inviting household, cozy bedrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, a stone fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen equipped with updated stainless steel appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have any available units?
225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have?
Some of 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 W COTTESMORE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

