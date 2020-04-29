2194 Woodbridge Road - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the Springs and tennis courts. Take a stroll through the 400 acres of Florida's natural landscape. The Springs community amenities include a natural Spring with sandy beach, pool, tennis courts, pickle ball courts,basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, horse stables, picnic area, walking/jogging/ bike trails, RV and Boat storage. Zoned for Top Rated school, close to central highways, dining and shopping.