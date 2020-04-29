2194 Woodbridge Road - 1

Amenities
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the Springs and tennis courts. Take a stroll through the 400 acres of Florida's natural landscape. The Springs community amenities include a natural Spring with sandy beach, pool, tennis courts, pickle ball courts,basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, horse stables, picnic area, walking/jogging/ bike trails, RV and Boat storage. Zoned for Top Rated school, close to central highways, dining and shopping.