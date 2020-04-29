All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1
Last updated April 29 2020 at 2:01 AM

2194 Woodbridge Road - 1

2194 Woodbridge Road · (407) 595-5899
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

2194 Woodbridge Road, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
SHORT TERM RENTAL. FULLY FURNISHED in the desirable 24h guard gated community the Springs. Beautiful 2nd story 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom condo. You will be swept away by the serene surroundings. Relax on your private balcony overlooking the Springs and tennis courts. Take a stroll through the 400 acres of Florida's natural landscape. The Springs community amenities include a natural Spring with sandy beach, pool, tennis courts, pickle ball courts,basketball courts, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, horse stables, picnic area, walking/jogging/ bike trails, RV and Boat storage. Zoned for Top Rated school, close to central highways, dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have any available units?
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have?
Some of 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 has a pool.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2194 Woodbridge Road - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 BedroomsWekiwa Springs Accessible Apartments
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymWekiwa Springs Apartments with Pool
Wekiwa Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FL
Glencoe, FLCocoa West, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity