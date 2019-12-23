119 ELDERBERRY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!