All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
Find more places like 119 ELDERBERRY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wekiwa Springs, FL
/
119 ELDERBERRY LANE
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

119 ELDERBERRY LANE

119 Elderberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wekiwa Springs
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

119 Elderberry Lane, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This inviting home is what you've been searching for. Sleek tile and plush carpet flooring is found throughout. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, charming cabinets and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great comfort for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have any available units?
119 ELDERBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have?
Some of 119 ELDERBERRY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 ELDERBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
119 ELDERBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 ELDERBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE has a pool.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 ELDERBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 ELDERBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wekiwa Springs 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Balconies
Wekiwa Springs Apartments with GymsWekiwa Springs Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Wekiwa Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Ocala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWildwood, FLMerritt Island, FLSouthchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Medith Manor

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College