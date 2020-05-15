All apartments in Wekiwa Springs
100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE

100 Crestwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

100 Crestwood Drive, Wekiwa Springs, FL 32779
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don’t miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wekiwa Springs, FL.
What amenities does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wekiwa Springs.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 CRESTWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

