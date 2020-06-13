Apartment List
/
FL
/
weeki wachee gardens
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 PM

37 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Weeki Wachee Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8180 Anchor Point Dr
8180 Anchor Point Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2688 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 15TH. Charming, naturally-lit 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom stilt home in Weeki Wachee Florida! Gulf Access and located in a quiet neighborhood. This home is minutes from Weeki Wachee Springs, beaches and numerous restaurants.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5530 Ramada Street
5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
672 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL.

1 of 66

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
Results within 5 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4378 2nd Isle Dr
4378 2nd Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 3/2 Home on the water. This home has been freshly and new carpet in the bedrooms. This home is on the water and is complete with a dock and boat lift.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5529 Pinehurst Dr
5529 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1372 sqft
Good size 2/2/2. Just under 1,400 living. All double Pane windows to lower those electric bills. Large lanai w/ vinyl windows. Split plan w/ oversize bedrooms. Large kitchen over looking dining area. Nice landscaped corner lot.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8353 Sherman Cir
8353 Sherman Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2277 sqft
Stunning and beautiful maintenance free villa.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
4391 1st Isle Drive
4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1340 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage.
Results within 10 miles of Weeki Wachee Gardens
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:20pm
7 Units Available
Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr, Hudson, FL
Studio
$644
1 Bedroom
$760
2 Bedrooms
$889
Modern units with hardwood floors and air-conditioning. Dogs and cats welcome. Near Aripeka Sandhills Preserve if you need to get away to nature. Easy access to U.S. 19 (Commercial Way).

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14446 Sterling Run
14446 Sterling Run, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
14446 Sterling Run Available 07/07/20 14446 Sterling Run - An amazing opportunity in the Desirable Gated Golf Community of Silver-thorn. This Villa Boast over 1500 sq ft of living space, a split floor plan with a spacious lanai.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5137 Chamber Court
5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1517 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Weeki Wachee Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Weeki Wachee Gardens 2 BedroomsWeeki Wachee Gardens 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWeeki Wachee Gardens 3 BedroomsWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with Balcony
Weeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with GarageWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with ParkingWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with PoolWeeki Wachee Gardens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Weeki Wachee Gardens Dog Friendly ApartmentsWeeki Wachee Gardens Furnished ApartmentsWeeki Wachee Gardens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLOcala, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FL
Belleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaFlorida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg