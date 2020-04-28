All apartments in Weeki Wachee Gardens
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:40 AM

5530 Ramada Street

5530 Ramada Street · (352) 592-7576
Location

5530 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL 34607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft



Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL. Kayak to the River, Hospital Hole or Mary's Fish Camp, swim at Roger's Park, fish at Linda Pederson Park or Jenkins Creek or just relax in the screen enclosed patio, sit by the fire or grill out. 5 miles to Bayport and Pine Island (Gulf) Beach. Gulf Access. Bedrooms have Queen beds and couch pulls out to sleep a total of six. Utilities included plus WiFi Internet, Basic Cable and Wifi Phone Service. Inside Laundry & Tub/Shower Combo. 1st Month rent due at lease signing. Balance of rent, security and fees due at check in. Small dog considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. NO Smoking or Vaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

