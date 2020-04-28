5530 Ramada Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Furnished Vacation Rental located on the Lynn Canal in Weeki Wachee, FL. Kayak to the River, Hospital Hole or Mary's Fish Camp, swim at Roger's Park, fish at Linda Pederson Park or Jenkins Creek or just relax in the screen enclosed patio, sit by the fire or grill out. 5 miles to Bayport and Pine Island (Gulf) Beach. Gulf Access. Bedrooms have Queen beds and couch pulls out to sleep a total of six. Utilities included plus WiFi Internet, Basic Cable and Wifi Phone Service. Inside Laundry & Tub/Shower Combo. 1st Month rent due at lease signing. Balance of rent, security and fees due at check in. Small dog considered with $250 non-refundable pet fee. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. NO Smoking or Vaping.