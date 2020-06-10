All apartments in Wedgefield
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

2233 Baker Ave.

2233 Baker Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2233 Baker Avenue, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wedgefield 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! New Paint/All New Flooring - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-car garage home is located in the Wedgefield area of Orlando! A split floorplan home that features a covered entry, Livingroom and Dining room spacious eat-in Kitchen with center island, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-ups in the garage laundry area. Large fenced in backyard.
Just a couple of blocks away from Wedgefield Park and a drive away from Hal Scott Regional Preserve & Park and access to State Road 520.

When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5616510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Baker Ave. have any available units?
2233 Baker Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 2233 Baker Ave. have?
Some of 2233 Baker Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Baker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Baker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Baker Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Baker Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2233 Baker Ave. offers parking.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Baker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. have a pool?
No, 2233 Baker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2233 Baker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2233 Baker Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Baker Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2233 Baker Ave. has units with air conditioning.

