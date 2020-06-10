2233 Baker Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wedgefield 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home! New Paint/All New Flooring - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-car garage home is located in the Wedgefield area of Orlando! A split floorplan home that features a covered entry, Livingroom and Dining room spacious eat-in Kitchen with center island, vaulted ceilings, washer/dryer hook-ups in the garage laundry area. Large fenced in backyard.

Just a couple of blocks away from Wedgefield Park and a drive away from Hal Scott Regional Preserve & Park and access to State Road 520.



When the property comes available, call 407-901-1200 to schedule your viewing and apply.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Credit as low as 500 accepted! We do not require last months rent to be held. Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is one to two months rent. Each applicant is evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent). Criminal background is reviewed last and is on a case-by-case basis. $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOAs have additional fees and application requirements. Please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or an outstanding balance with a landlord. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5616510)