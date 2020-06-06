All apartments in Wedgefield
2228 Abalone Blvd

2228 Abalone Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2228 Abalone Boulevard, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

2228 Abalone Blvd Available 07/01/20 Wedgefield - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Golf community of Wedgefield off 520. Split bedroom plan, all neutral colors on large lot!

(RLNE2257976)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have any available units?
2228 Abalone Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
Is 2228 Abalone Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2228 Abalone Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 Abalone Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wedgefield.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd offer parking?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have a pool?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 Abalone Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 Abalone Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
