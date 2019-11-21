Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

20651 Majestic Street Available 12/01/19 Wedgefield/East Orlando - Nice duplex, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, all tile except for newer carpet in the bedrooms, screened patio, fenced in yard, one car garage!



(RLNE2923933)