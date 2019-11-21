Rent Calculator
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20651 Majestic Street
20651 Majestic Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20651 Majestic Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
20651 Majestic Street Available 12/01/19 Wedgefield/East Orlando - Nice duplex, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, all tile except for newer carpet in the bedrooms, screened patio, fenced in yard, one car garage!
(RLNE2923933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20651 Majestic Street have any available units?
20651 Majestic Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Wedgefield, FL
.
Is 20651 Majestic Street currently offering any rent specials?
20651 Majestic Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20651 Majestic Street pet-friendly?
No, 20651 Majestic Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Wedgefield
.
Does 20651 Majestic Street offer parking?
Yes, 20651 Majestic Street offers parking.
Does 20651 Majestic Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20651 Majestic Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20651 Majestic Street have a pool?
No, 20651 Majestic Street does not have a pool.
Does 20651 Majestic Street have accessible units?
No, 20651 Majestic Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20651 Majestic Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20651 Majestic Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20651 Majestic Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20651 Majestic Street does not have units with air conditioning.
