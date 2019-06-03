All apartments in Wedgefield
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:52 PM

20544 Netherland Street

20544 Netherland Street · No Longer Available
Location

20544 Netherland Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath pool home is located in the golf community of Wedgefield. This home has a formal living and dining room, family room, walk in closets, and more. The master bath has double sinks and separate tub and shower. The amenities continue to the outside of this home with a covered patio and pool.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20544 Netherland Street have any available units?
20544 Netherland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 20544 Netherland Street have?
Some of 20544 Netherland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20544 Netherland Street currently offering any rent specials?
20544 Netherland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20544 Netherland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20544 Netherland Street is pet friendly.
Does 20544 Netherland Street offer parking?
No, 20544 Netherland Street does not offer parking.
Does 20544 Netherland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20544 Netherland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20544 Netherland Street have a pool?
Yes, 20544 Netherland Street has a pool.
Does 20544 Netherland Street have accessible units?
No, 20544 Netherland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20544 Netherland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20544 Netherland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20544 Netherland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20544 Netherland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
