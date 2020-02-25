All apartments in Wedgefield
Find more places like 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wedgefield, FL
/
20355 MARDI GRAS STREET
Last updated February 25 2020 at 5:01 PM

20355 MARDI GRAS STREET

20355 Mardi Gras Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20355 Mardi Gras Street, Wedgefield, FL 32833
Cape Orl Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in wedgefield.Beautiful 4 bedroom home with open floor plan recently repainted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have any available units?
20355 MARDI GRAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wedgefield, FL.
What amenities does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have?
Some of 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
20355 MARDI GRAS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wedgefield.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET offers parking.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have a pool?
No, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 20355 MARDI GRAS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLTavares, FLPonce Inlet, FLWilliamsburg, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus